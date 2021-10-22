Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

ESMT stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

