Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

HMSO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.99 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In related news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.