Jieun W. Choe Sells 20,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Certara stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.53. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

