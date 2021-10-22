Hugh M. Queener Sells 26,527 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

