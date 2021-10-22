Hossein Yassaie Sells 750,000 Shares of Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) insider Hossein Yassaie sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15), for a total value of A$1,203,750.00 ($859,821.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Get Atomos alerts:

About Atomos

Atomos Limited manufactures and sells video equipment for video content creators in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 4K monitor recorders; production/studio monitor recorders; rack mount 4K monitor recorders; video and broadcast converters; and cables, caddies, adaptors, armor bumpers, LCD projectors, batteries, sun hoods, travel and hard cases, and universal serial bus, as well as charging and mounting solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.