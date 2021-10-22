Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3,383.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

