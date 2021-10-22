Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,486 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

