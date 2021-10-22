Katrina Lake Sells 33,360 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

