XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.30. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

