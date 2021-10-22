VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

VYNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

