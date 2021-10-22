Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) to Sell

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaccitech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $515,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccitech (VACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.