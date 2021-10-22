Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €135.05 ($158.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €137.49 and a 200-day moving average of €139.95. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

