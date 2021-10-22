Insider Selling: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Sells 93,196 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,288 ($16.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,361.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,401.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

