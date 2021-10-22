Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $327,500.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ICE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
