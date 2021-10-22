Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $327,500.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.