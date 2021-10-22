Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 1,500 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGM opened at $19.25 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

