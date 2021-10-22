Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,149 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $873.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

