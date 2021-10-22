Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Northwest Natural worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.