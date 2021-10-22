SG Americas Securities LLC Has $303,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

