SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. Analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

