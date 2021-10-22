Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $183.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 8.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $183,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

