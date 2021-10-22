Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

