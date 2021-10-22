SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,734 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 41.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.19 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

