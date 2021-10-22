SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

