SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALTO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

