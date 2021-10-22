Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Golar LNG worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

