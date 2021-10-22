SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

