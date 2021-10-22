Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,176 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

