2,551 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

