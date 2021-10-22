Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.55. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

