$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

POWI stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

