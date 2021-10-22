BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of BCAB opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

