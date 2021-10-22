$0.57 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

