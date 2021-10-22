LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.33

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 31851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

