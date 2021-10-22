Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$499,460.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$49.44 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 54.99.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

