Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $525,931.38 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $525,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.94 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

