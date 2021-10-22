Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,540

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,252.09 ($29.42).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,251 ($29.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.63.

In other news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.