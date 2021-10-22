AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

