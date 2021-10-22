Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.03

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 52138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

