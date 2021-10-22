Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

