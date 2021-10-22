JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HHC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.