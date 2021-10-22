NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,696,350.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

