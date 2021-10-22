NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,696,350.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
NKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
