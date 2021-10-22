Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Rackspace Technology worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $250,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

