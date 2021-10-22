Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 464,916 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.66 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

