Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBAI stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $909.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

