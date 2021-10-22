The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,793 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $829.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

