JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $100.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

