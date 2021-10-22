Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 107,679 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $2,106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $332,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $16,155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $6,006,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
