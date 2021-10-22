The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SCHL opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

