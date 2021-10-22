Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 39,862 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

