Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 39,862 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Colfax stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
