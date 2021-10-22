Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

